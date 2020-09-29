Tarkio Queen and King

The 2020 East Atchison Fall Homecoming Queen and King for Tarkio High School were crowned Friday, September 25, 2020, following the EA win over Rock Port. This year’s royalty is Queen Bryli Staten, back left, and King Grant Turnbull, back right. Crownbearers were Brady Richards, front right, and Jaylee Wood, front right.

Fairfax Queen and King

The 2020 East Atchison Fall Homecoming Queen and King for Fairfax High School were crowned Friday, September 25, 2020, following the EA win over Rock Port. This year’s royalty is King Ian Hedlund, left, and Queen Gena Mitchell, right.