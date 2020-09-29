The Rock Port Police Department arrested Ian Lybarger September 23, 2020, following a high-speed chase through Atchison County.

Tarkio residents got quite an earful Wednesday night, September 23, as multiple law enforcement vehicles chased a suspect through town on U.S. Hwy. 59 in a high-speed car chase.

At approximately 10:08 p.m., police officers with the Tarkio and Rock Port Police Departments assisted with a pursuit that started in Iowa southbound on U.S. Highway 59. Once in Atchison County, the pursuit continued to Tarkio, where a Tarkio police officer successfully spiked the suspect’s tires at the north city limits. However, the suspect continued on to Rock Port on U.S. Hwy. 136, where another successful spike deployed by a Rock Port officer deflated the remaining tires of the suspect’s vehicle. The pursuit continued to U.S. Hwy. 136 and G Avenue, where the suspect, identified as Ian James Lybarger, 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, was taken into custody by a Rock Port Police officer and a Page County Sheriff’s office deputy.

Lybarger was wanted in Iowa for: aggravated assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operation of a motor vehicle without consent, and 5th degree theft. Lybarger also is sought in Douglas County, Nebraska, for questioning for other criminal activity. Rock Port Police Department submitted charges for tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree, resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk to others, and numerous traffic violations. Other assisting agencies in the matter were the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing by the Rock Port Police Department.

Council Bluffs police said Wednesday in a news release that the original incident began when police tried to question Lybarger in a Council Bluffs parking lot last Friday night as he got into a car with stolen plates. Police say Lybarger locked himself in the car and briefly dragged Officer John Kuebler, who was trying to remove him. Police say Kuebler fired his service weapon, but didn’t hit anyone.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.