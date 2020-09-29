A Watson, Missouri, teenager was involved in a one-vehicle accident September 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. on Hwy. 136, just west of Rock Port. A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile, was heading eastbound on Hwy. 136 when the Chevy traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a pole. The vehicle came to a controlled stop in a residential driveway.

The juvenile was wearing a seat belt and did not report any injuries at the scene. The Chevy Cobalt sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris, who was assisted by the Rock Port Police Department.