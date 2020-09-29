East Atchison Girls’ Golf, Cheer, Cross Country, and Football
Tarkio and Fairfax Bands
Friday, September 25
Bryli Staten, daughter of Lori and Mark Staten
Devin Guajardo, son of Matt Burke and Sandy Clark, Ric Guajardo and Carol Ender
Harley Caudill, daughter of Christie Caudill
Thomas Danielson, son of Edith and Gerry Kirkpatrick
Gena Mitchell, daughter of Lisa and Tony Mitchell
Jordan Graf, son of Elizabeth & Mark Graf
Grant Turnbull, son of Bill and Lisa Ilsley and Tim Turnbull
Cole Miller, son of Tiffany Haynes and the late Pat Miller
Hunter Bennett, son of Kevin and Diane Bennett, pictured with Sandy Clark
Ian Hedlund, son of Chris and Marisa Hedlund