Two Fairfax children were injured after a vehicle they were in struck a motor grader at the intersection of Route 46 and Hwy. 59 outside of Fairfax, Missouri, September 23, 2020.

The crash occurred as a 1994 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Cody A. Stoner, 34, of Fairfax was travelling westbound on 46 and a John Deere Motor Grader, driven by Jake R. Harbin, 22, of Tarkio, Missouri, was travelling southbound on Hwy. 59. Stoner failed to stop the Chevy at the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle entered the intersection and the front of the Chevy struck the front of the grader. Both vehicles came to rest upright in the roadway of Hwy. 59.

Two children in the Stoner vehicle, a female age 8 and a male age 7, of Fairfax received moderate injuries and were transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax by the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service. Both children were wearing safety devices. Cody Stoner and Jake Harbin did not report any injuries at the scene. The Chevy 1500 was totaled and towed from the scene by Double D Towing of Mound City, Missouri. The motor grader sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper V.P. Wiley, who was assisted by Trooper M.A. Harris, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax Fire and First Responders, and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.