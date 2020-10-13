The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met October 7, 2020, via Zoom. Board members present were: Bob Alldredge, W.C. Farmer, Roger Martin, Lori Seymour, and Eryn Stepp. Also present were Monica Bailey, director; and Carol Clark, administrative assistant.

The meeting was called to order by Lori Seymour.

Board members approved the August meeting minutes.

They also approved the August and September financials as presented.

Director’s

Report

Youth Beautification Grant: three of the six projects have been completed. In 2021, the YBF grant application will be distributed in January and due in March. Projects will be completed by August 31, 2021.

Business Improvement Grants: $5,846 (of $10,000) has been paid out this year. An additional $2,000 has been awarded.

Tarkio Tech scholarships: three scholarships are still available for 2020.

Youth career events (Careers on Wheels and Youth Professionalism Workshop) were cancelled for this fall with the hope of rescheduling them next spring.

Great Northwest Day will be virtual next year. Details are to be determined.

The annual #ShopAC event is scheduled for November 19. Shoppers will be encouraged to be safe while supporting Atchison County businesses and to abide by recommendations or requirements set forth by each individual store.

New Business

An economic development service contract for EDA CARES Act administration between ACDC and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments was reviewed. The goal of this effort to help mitigate the economic impact of COVID on local businesses. Given that this business retention and expansion work is already being carried out by ACDC, board members voted that ACDC accept this contract. ACDC will be contracted through June 30, 2022, and will receive $9,944 over this time period.

Since sales taxes have been above average this year, the group discussed the possible expansion of the 2021 Business Improvement Grant program. Board members voted to include $10,000 in Basic grants (10 grants at $1,000 each) and $10,000 in 2.0 grants (four grants at $2,500 each) in the 2021 program. Grant guidelines and applications will be available by the end of the year.

The meeting was then adjourned.