There were six new COVID-19 cases reported in Atchison County October 4-11, 2020. They include:
1 female, 2 males – ages 10-19
1 male – age 20-29
1 female – age 40-49
1 female – age 70-79
As of October 11, 2020, there have been 77 total cases. Six are active.
Atchison County Health Department reports rates, numbers and data. Just a reminder that these COVID-19 cases are not just numbers – they are community members, neighbors, friends and family. Please be kind with respect to those who are in isolation or quarantine, to those who wear a mask, to those who choose to get a COVID test, to those who have health concerns, and to those who have lost a loved one.
COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY
10-12-20
FATALITIES 0
ACTIVE CASES 6
CASES REMOVED FROM ISOLATION 71
TOTAL CASES 77
MALE 33
FEMALE 44
UNDER 20 YEARS 8
21-29 YEARS 9
30-39 YEARS 5
40-49 YEARS 6
50-59 YEARS 18
60-69 YEARS 13
70-79 YEARS 10
80+ YEARS 8