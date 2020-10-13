There were six new COVID-19 cases reported in Atchison County October 4-11, 2020. They include:

1 female, 2 males – ages 10-19

1 male – age 20-29

1 female – age 40-49

1 female – age 70-79

As of October 11, 2020, there have been 77 total cases. Six are active.

Atchison County Health Department reports rates, numbers and data. Just a reminder that these COVID-19 cases are not just numbers – they are community members, neighbors, friends and family. Please be kind with respect to those who are in isolation or quarantine, to those who wear a mask, to those who choose to get a COVID test, to those who have health concerns, and to those who have lost a loved one.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

10-12-20

FATALITIES 0

ACTIVE CASES 6

CASES REMOVED FROM ISOLATION 71

TOTAL CASES 77

MALE 33

FEMALE 44

UNDER 20 YEARS 8

21-29 YEARS 9

30-39 YEARS 5

40-49 YEARS 6

50-59 YEARS 18

60-69 YEARS 13

70-79 YEARS 10

80+ YEARS 8