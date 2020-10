The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Sandra Kaelin, 30, and Joanne Driskell, 30, both of Tarkio, Missouri, were married October 3, 2020, in Tarkio, Missouri, by Jonathan Stout. Filed October 6, 2020.

Anton Theas, 25, and Carlie Farber, 18, both of Fairfax, Missouri, were married October 1, 2020, in Tarkio, Missouri, by Rev. Glenn Scott. Filed October 6, 2020.