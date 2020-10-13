Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, invites the public to visit the agency’s recently created Show-Me Integrity portal. Accessed through the Patrol’s website, visitors get an unprecedented look inside the Patrol.

“We know that accreditation, core values, community policing, service, and protection are only words until you see how we apply them every day during every contact,” said Colonel Olson. “Our Show-Me Integrity portal provides insight into policies, training, and important functions, as well as related statistics. Please visit the portal and learn more about your Missouri State Highway Patrol.”

The public is invited to visit https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/Root/index.html and click on the “Show-Me Integrity” portal icon in the middle of the home page. The portal operates best when using either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge browsers. (Note: After exploring any of the nine areas available, close that area’s window using the “x” at the top of the window to return to the main page of the Show-Me Integrity portal.)

The MSHP Show-Me Integrity portal areas cover:

• Traffic Crashes: Statistics about traffic crashes in Missouri are provided along with links to request a crash report or submit a custodian of records request.

• Use of Force: What is ‘use of force?’ This area includes the answer to that question as stated in the Patrol’s General Orders, and provides statistics and analysis.

• Pursuits: The Patrol trains troopers to terminate a pursuit if the risk associated with continuing a pursuit outweighs the need to immediately apprehend a suspect. Within this area, statistics and analysis specific to pursuits involving members of the Patrol are made available. Supervisors review every pursuit and the Patrol utilizes a pursuit review board.

• Traffic Stops: Statistics regarding traffic stops conducted by troopers are provided.

• Training: What does it take to be a trooper? In this area, you’ll learn about qualifications and training. In addition to recruit training, the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy offers a wide variety of courses to Patrol and non-Patrol employees.

• Outreach: “We consider ourselves your Missouri State Highway Patrol. Our employees are part of their communities and eagerly take part in events throughout Missouri,” said Col. Olson. One example: Troopers conduct hundreds of school walk-throughs each year where students interact with them and learn important safety lessons.

• Policy: This area covers accreditation, strategic planning, and agency policy. All employees of the Patrol must strictly adhere to over 194 general orders outlining the Patrol’s standards for professional conduct.

• Accountability: Patrol employees are expected to conduct themselves professionally and live by the agency’s core values. This section explains the purpose of the Patrol’s Professional Standards Division regarding allegations of misconduct. Each concern or complaint is logged, tracked, and given a final disposition. The public may communicate concerns or commend Patrol employees through the Professional Standards Division Complaint/Commendation Portal.

• Careers: Along with the career of trooper, there are 119 civilian job classifications at the Patrol.

“I hope the Show-Me Integrity portal conveys to you the high standards our employees meet as they perform their duties,” said Col. Olson. “We are proud to serve you with integrity, responsibility, respect, professionalism, compassion, resourcefulness, character, and commitment.”