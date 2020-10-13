The Rock Port Telephone Board of Directors has appointed Ryan Ottmann as a new director. The board is pleased to welcome Ryan.

Ryan is a lifelong resident of Rock Port, Missouri. He graduated from Rock Port High School in 1991 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business in 1996 from Northwest Missouri State University. He has been farming with his father ever since.

Ryan serves on various boards in the area and was recently appointed by Governor Mike Parson to the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group Committee. Ryan and his wife, Rachel, reside in Rock Port with their three children, Lucy June, Lillian Vi and River James.