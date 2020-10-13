Submitted by Kyle Dick,

Atchison County

Conservation Agent

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) states that a definition for “invasive fish” has been added to the Wildlife Code of Missouri and effects what types of fish are allowed for use as live bait. The definition includes a list of bighead carp, silver carp, grass carp, and common carp.

3 CSR 10-20.805(35) of the Wildlife Code of Missouri states: “Invasive fish: Shall include fish defined as prohibited in 3 CSR 10-4.117(C) and the following:

(A) Bighead carp (Hypophthalmichthys nobilis)

(B) Common carp (Cyprinus carpio)

(C) Grass carp (Ctenopharyngodon Idella)

(D) Silver carp (Hypophthalmichthys molitrix)”

3 CSR 10-6.605(6) of the Wildlife Code of Missouri states: “Invasive fish may not be used as live bait but may be used as dead or cut bait.”

“Invasive fish are not native to Missouri and have reached a level which are now negatively impacting overall fish populations,” explained MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson.

Invasive carp were imported into the United States for many purposes. Due to releases or escapes caused by flooding, they’ve spread in recent decades and thrive in many rivers and lakes. These species eat native fishes’ food, can hurt boaters, and damage equipment.

Anglers can use invasive carp as bait if the fish are dead. It is recommended that netted bait fish be placed on ice. The temperature shock kills the carp but keeps them fresh for use as bait.

Unused bait from any source should be contained and put into the trash, rather than dumped into the water.

Feel free to contact Conservation Agent Kyle Dick at 816-383-0404 or kyle.dick@mdc.mo.gov with questions regarding the updated regulations.