Iguanas Baja

The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce held three ribbon cuttings on Friday, October 9, 2020. The first of the three was Iguanas Baja, the new Mexican restaurant that opened its door for carry-out on August 8. The restaurant began serving dine-in customers on August 31 and is now fully open and ready for business. Owner Javier Aranda and his family were welcomed to the community.

A Touch of Glass

Next on the list was A Touch of Glass, a stained glass art studio that was opened by Sam Harmon, Debbie Johnson, and Phyllis Ottmann. Classes are now being offered at the Touch of Glass studio on Main Street. Along with the chamber members, several of their family members joined to celebrate the ribbon cutting.

The MVMNT Studio

The final ribbon cutting was Kari Meyerkorth’s MVNMNT Studio. The MVMNT Studio is offering personal training by appointment, with plans to start some classes in the next couple months, including yoga with Tish Jackson. Kari is really looking forward to providing our community a more varied and personalized way to get fit and be healthy. The whole vision with The MVMNT (movement) Studio is to encourage people to just get moving – in any form – in order to increase quality of life and stay as mobile as possible. For more information call Kari at 660-253-0901. Congratulations to all three businesses and best of luck!