The Atchison County Health Department reported that there were eight new COVID-19 cases reported October 12-18, 2020:
1 female – age 20-29
1 female, 1 male – ages 50-59
2 females, 2 males – ages 60-69
1 female – age 70-79
As of October 18, there had been 85 total cases and five were currently active. Atchison County has also recorded its first COVID-19 related fatality. It was reported last week, but was not listed in the newspaper due to newspaper error so it is included in the breakdown below:
10-19-20
FATALITIES 1
ACTIVE CASES 5
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 79
TOTAL CASES 85
MALE 36
FEMALE 49
UNDER 20 YEARS 8
21-29 YEARS 10
30-39 YEARS 5
40-49 YEARS 6
50-59 YEARS 20
60-69 YEARS 17
70-79 YEARS 11
80+ YEARS 8