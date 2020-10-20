The Atchison County Health Department reported that there were eight new COVID-19 cases reported October 12-18, 2020:

1 female – age 20-29

1 female, 1 male – ages 50-59

2 females, 2 males – ages 60-69

1 female – age 70-79

As of October 18, there had been 85 total cases and five were currently active. Atchison County has also recorded its first COVID-19 related fatality. It was reported last week, but was not listed in the newspaper due to newspaper error so it is included in the breakdown below:

10-19-20

FATALITIES 1

ACTIVE CASES 5

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 79

TOTAL CASES 85

MALE 36

FEMALE 49

UNDER 20 YEARS 8

21-29 YEARS 10

30-39 YEARS 5

40-49 YEARS 6

50-59 YEARS 20

60-69 YEARS 17

70-79 YEARS 11

80+ YEARS 8