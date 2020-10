The East Atchison Girls’ Golf Team received a big state send-off from the students, teachers, and Booster Club members Friday, October 16, 2020, at Tarkio High School. Three golfers, Bryli Staten, Alex Barnett, and Kelsea Kirwan, qualified for State with their District scores, and along with teammate Josie King’s score, won the District championship. Pictured above are, from left to right, Bryli Staten, Alex Barnett, Kelsea Kirwan, Coach Terry Wooten, and Josie King.