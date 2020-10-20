Ella Rolf had eight kills in the Lady Wolves’ win against Union Star October 15, 2020, in Fairfax.

With the hit is Natalie Hedlund in the East Atchison win against Union Star October 15, 2020, in Fairfax. Natalie had eight kills in the win.

Pictured with the hit is Sophia Martin in the Lady Wolves’ win against Union Star October 15, 2020, in Fairfax.

Olivia Morris gets the back row hit in the EA win over Union Star.

Brynnan Poppa sets the ball in the EA win over Union Star October 15, 2020. Brynnan had 22 assists in the varsity match.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves hosted Union Star in volleyball action Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Fairfax, Missouri. The Lady Wolves won their matches.

EA varsity took care of business, going 3-0 with final scores of 25-4, 25-12, and 25-17. Following the win, the Lady Wolves’ overall record stands at 14-5 and their 275 Conference record is 10-1. Individual EA stats follow: Natalie Hedlund – 8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Sophia Martin – 4 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs; Cheyenne Gray – 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Olivia Morris – 4 aces, 7 digs; Brynnan Poppa – 4 aces, 1 kill, 22 assists, 4 digs; Alexis Gibler – 2 aces, 1 dig; Ella Rolf – 8 kills, 6 digs; Emilee Caudill – 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig; and Claire Martin – 1 assist, 1 dig.

In junior varsity action, EA won 25-11 and 25-16. Individual Lady Wolves’ stats follow: Jasey Smith – 3 aces; Kierra McDonald – 2 digs; Alexis Gibler – 9 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig; Jersi Poppa – 1 kill, 1 dig; Addison Noland – 1 kill; Claire Martin – 6 aces, 6 assists, 1 dig; Keena Merriweather – 1 dig; and Tommi Martin – 1 ace, 4 kills.