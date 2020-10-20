The Tarkio High School Band traveled to Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020, to perform a variety of songs for the residents, who have been kept inside – except for a few occasions – since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has been rough on the residents, who have been unable to regularly visit with, see, or even hug their loved ones. Not only were the band members’ thoughtful actions appreciated, but their immense sound and talents were enjoyed by all.