Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation has contracted with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to provide business retention and small business development services as part of NWMORCOG’s administration of an EDA CARES Act grant. The partnership’s goal is to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Gentry, Holt and Worth counties and work for the overall stabilization of the region. NWMEF will provide services which will focus on the retention of area businesses and resiliency for these three counties during the first 10 months of the grant period. This grant is targeted to support and boost our small regional businesses.

Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation is a nonprofit organization which offers free and confidential business coaching in Northwest Missouri. Businesses in Gentry, Holt and Worth counties that are interested in meeting with Keli Morris, NWMEF’s facilitator, can call her at 816-262-9400 or email facilitator@nwmef.org.