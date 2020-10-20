Rock Port Police Department officer Luke Seiter.

The Rock Port Police Department, along with the Rock Port Board of Aldermen, welcomed their newest officer, Luke Seiter, on August 27, 2020. Luke is a native of St. Joseph, Missouri, graduating from Lafayette High School in 2006. In 2008 Luke graduated from the police academy. Luke got his start in Elwood, Kansas, before moving to Clinton County where he worked as a sheriff’s deputy.

For the last five years he worked in Kansas City at the airport for the KC Airport police.

Luke is excited to be here and said to feel free to stop and ask him questions anytime he is out on patrol.