It was a beautiful night for football Friday, October 16, in Stanberry, Missouri, as the East Atchison Wolves faced off with the Bulldogs.

Charlie Litherbury brings down a Stanberry Bulldog.

Aaron Schlueter had one sack, six tackles, and 10 tackle assists in the loss.

The East Atchison Wolves traveled to Stanberry, Missouri, Friday, October 16, 2020, to compete in varsity football action. It was a low-scoring, close contest due to strong defenses on both sides, but the Wolves ultimately fell 18-20.

The Bulldogs went on top first with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion (these two points would prove to be rather important at the end). East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather ran into the endzone and later caught a pass from Josh Smith for another touchdown to put the Wolves up 12 to 8 at the end of the first quarter. However, both of East Atchison’s two-point conversion attempts failed.

Stanberry put 12 more points on the scoreboard in the second quarter to make the half-time score EA 12, Stanberry 20.

The Wolves opened up the second half on offense. Again, both defenses made this a very close match-up. East Atchison managed to put together a scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Hedlund hauled in a pass from Smith to now make the score EA 18, Stanberry 20. The failed two-point attempt left the Wolves short of pushing the game into overtime.

The next game is Friday, October 23, 2020, with the Wolves hosting Platte Valley in Fairfax at 7:00 p.m. Admission to the game will be one canned food item per person to be donated to the local food pantry.