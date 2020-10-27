The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Unit #199, along with the Legion Post, will hold the 54th annual turkey dinner on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The dinner will be held this year, but differently to meet the guidelines issued by the Atchison County Health Department.

The following are some of the changes to expect:

• The dinner will be curbside pickup only. Orders may be picked up at the curb at the intersection of 3rd and Broad streets in Tarkio on Sunday, November 1, between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All cars are to line up on the south side of the Legion Building (on Broad Street) facing west.

• Orders will be taken until October 28, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Call Linda at 660-623-9399 or Pam at 660-623-0075. All orders must be called in by the deadline.

• Deliveries will be made to shut-ins only.

• All food will be prepared in the building. The unit is requesting that Auxiliary and Legion members who usually donate salads or pies to please donate money instead to help with the expenses. Send donations to: Sheridan Mires, 34649 U.S. Hwy. 136, Burlington Junction, MO 64428.