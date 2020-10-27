The Atchison County Health Department has announced that the county recorded five more COVID-19 cases in the last week (October 19-26) and is now at 90 total cases. The breakdown of cases includes:

1 female – age 10-19

1 female, 2 males – ages 30-39

1 male – age 60-69

As of October 26 and out of the 90 total cases, six are active.

10-26-20

FATALITIES 1

ACTIVE CASES 6

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 83

TOTAL CASES 90

MALE 39

FEMALE 51

UNDER 20 YEARS 9

21-29 YEARS 10

30-39 YEARS 8

40-49 YEARS 6

50-59 YEARS 21

60-69 YEARS 17

70-79 YEARS 11

80+ YEARS 8