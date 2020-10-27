The Atchison County Health Department has announced that the county recorded five more COVID-19 cases in the last week (October 19-26) and is now at 90 total cases. The breakdown of cases includes:
1 female – age 10-19
1 female, 2 males – ages 30-39
1 male – age 60-69
As of October 26 and out of the 90 total cases, six are active.
10-26-20
FATALITIES 1
ACTIVE CASES 6
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 83
TOTAL CASES 90
MALE 39
FEMALE 51
UNDER 20 YEARS 9
21-29 YEARS 10
30-39 YEARS 8
40-49 YEARS 6
50-59 YEARS 21
60-69 YEARS 17
70-79 YEARS 11
80+ YEARS 8