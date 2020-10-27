Quarterback Aidan Burke dives across the goal line for Rock Port’s second touchdown of the first half against Mound City.

On Micah Makings’ first touchdown it was a team effort as he was stopped short before getting pushed over the line.

Colten Stevens, Phillip Herron, and Remington Stoner make quick work of an end around play by Mound City. The Blue Jays will meet the Albany Warriors in District play this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The Rock Port Blue Jays travelled to Mound City Friday night, October 23, 2020, to take on the Panthers in the last regular season game. This would prove to be an interesting competition. The majority of Rock Port football team was coming off a 14-day quarantine and only had one day to practice. Mound City was also experiencing injury issues of its own.

Rock Port won the toss and elected to receive to start the game. Rock Port tried to move the ball and had trouble finding their rhythm. The Jays’ offense didn’t have much success until late in the second quarter when, starting from mid-field, Rock Port would move the ball down the field. Micah Makings took the hand-off and was stopped short of the goal line when the front line got behind him and pushed him over for a touchdown.

Mound City got the ball back and they ran a quarterback keeper. Micah Makings came from the back side and caused a fumble. Colten Stevens recovered giving the Jays great field position. With 37 seconds left in the first half the Jays ran five plays before quarterback Aidan Burke would punch it in from three yards out. This gave the Blue Jays a 12-0 lead going into the half. Rock Port’s defense came up big, holding the Panthers scoreless in the first half. Rock Port would go on to win 20-14.

District play begins this Friday, October 30. The Blue Jays will be traveling to Albany to take on the Warriors at 7:00 p.m.