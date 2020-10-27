The Class 1 District 16 Volleyball Tournament kicked off Monday, October 26, at Rock Port R-II School.

In the quarterfinals, the #5 seed, North Nodaway, defeated #4 seed Mound City/Craig in the first game of the tournament. In game #2, the #3 seed Nodaway-Holt defeated the #6 seed West Nodaway.

Nodaway-Holt defeated the #2 seed Rock Port Lady Jays in semifinal action, and North Nodaway moved on to play the #1 seed East Atchison Lady Wolves.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves and the Nodaway-Holt Lady Trojans will compete for the district championship Wednesday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m.