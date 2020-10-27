Tarkio Halloween Parade

The Tarkio Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, October 31. The line-up and judging will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Farmers State Bank parking lot and all the contestants will parade down Main Street to the US Bank park at 4:00 p.m. where winners will be announced. This year, the event is being hosted by the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department.

Trick or Treat in the Park

Fairfax Optimists want to give families and community members a safe way to trick or treat on Halloween. Families will start at the bottom of the Fairfax City Park and work their way through trunk or treat and walk-up spots from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31. When families reach the top of the park, they can take a hot dog and drink to go. Optimists are asking for community members to contact Sam O’Riley at 660-623-0062 to reserve a spot to hand out candy. Spots will be set up with social distancing in mind and hand sanitizer will be available. You can also reserve spots to pull up and trunk or treat down at the bottom of the park. RSVP by October 28.