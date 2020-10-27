The Fairfax Kiwanis Club has set Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for their annual pancake feed. This year’s pancake feed will be held at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room with a different format. The Kiwanis will be offering a carry-out/drive-by meal of pancakes (with butter and syrup) and ham only. There will be two different serving times: lunch, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and supper, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Reserved orders may be made by calling Marilyn at 660-744-3146. Free will donations will be accepted.

The Kiwanis Club has designated two stops, one at the front fire station front door to place your order and donate funds, and the second north door to pick up your food order. Please have patience as this process is new to the members, too.

This club works hard to keep the youth activities at the top of their lists. This has been a more difficult year but they strive to make each youth project a great experience for the youth and at a minimal cost to each of them.

Fairfax Kiwanis Club members are proud of the Fairfax youth, their character and willingness to help each other.