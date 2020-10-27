Kelsea Kirwan, Bryli Staten, and Alex Barnett competed in the Class 1 Missouri State Girls’ Golf Championship last week. Also pictured is Josie King, right. (Melody Barnett photo)

Three East Atchison golfers traveled to Smithville, Missouri, to compete in the Class 1 Missouri State Girls’ Golf Championship Tournament Monday and Tuesday, October 19 and 20, 2020. Out of 76 golfers, EA’s Alex Barnett placed 38th in a three-way tie with a score of 216 (111 and 105). Lady Wolf Bryli Staten placed 43rd with a score of 218 (115 and 103). EA’s Kelsea Kirwan placed 67th with a score of 241 (120 and 121). The girls golfed in very chilly weather, but toughed it out. Congratulations on a great season, Lady Wolves!

Kelsea Kirwan putts onto the green in the state golf tournament. (Maryville Forum photo)