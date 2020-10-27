Four shelves at the Tarkio branch of the Atchison County Library are now overflowing with binder upon binder full of Atchison County history, photos, newspaper clippings, organization scrapbooks, etc. The donations were supplied by the Mule Barn Theatre Guild.

The Tarkio Branch of the Atchison County Library has recently been gifted with a generous donation from the Mule Barn Theatre Guild that includes Tarkio and Atchison County resources. The material will be available at the library on a non-circulation basis for research and genealogical needs or simply for enjoying knowledge of the past. Resources include Community Betterment scrapbooks from the 1960s to the early 2000s, historical photographs, citizen recollections, Tarkio College information including yearbooks and copies of the college newspaper The Torch, David Rankin family information, and more.

The Theatre Guild donated the information with the idea of allowing better access to the community through regular hours of library operation: Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The library is closed on Wednesdays and weekends.

The library is eager to share the reference information and has a cost copy machine for duplication purposes. Everyone is welcome to visit the library and learn more about the rich history of their community. For more information, call the library 660-736-5832. The branch library is located in the Tarkio Resource Center, 405 South 11th Street in Tarkio. Carol Riley is the branch librarian.