AB Wennihan has reopened Quilted Farm, located at 19411 X Avenue east of Tarkio. Owned by AB and her husband, John, the shop provides a variety of quilting supplies, as well as quilting services.

Anna Beth “AB” and John Wennihan have reopened Quilted Farm east of Tarkio. The quilt shop is inside a renovated chicken coop that once housed the chickens of John’s grandfather, Wilbur Hannah. You wouldn’t know though, because it now resembles a little country cabin, full of everything and anything quilt. Following the renovation in 2016 done by John and the late Tom Gibson (AB’s father), AB ran the Quilted Farm for two years before she took a job in Rock Port. She opened back up earlier this month, October 10, and is once again servicing the quilting needs of Atchison County residents, as well as others.

The Quilted Farm sells fabrics by the yard, fat quarters, charm packs, thread, kits, and backings. She also does machine quilt projects for customers who are wanting a quilt made. Eventually, she hopes to hold one-on-one sewing classes.

AB has been quilting since 1992, when she purchased a machine and started quilting for others in Cheyenne, Wyoming. However, the quilting skills are ingrained, as her grandmother, mother, and sister all quilt. Quilting is in the blood and is something AB loves doing. It’s always a plus when you can own your own business doing something you love, so AB is excited to get started again.

Quilted Farm is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or by appointment. In a few weeks, she will have Saturday hours as well. Visit Quilted Farm at 19411 X Avenue, Tarkio (take Hwy. 136 east and turn north onto X Avenue and the Quilted Farm building is behind the first house you come to). For more information, visit Quilted Farm on Facebook or call 660-253-0700.