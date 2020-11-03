The Atchison County Health Department reports that the county has passed 100 cases of COVID-19. There were 14 new cases in the last week (October 26 – November 2) and the county is now at 104 total cases. The breakdown of the newest cases includes:
1 male – age 0-9
1 female – age 10-19
1 male – age 30-39
2 females – ages 40-49
1 female – age 50-59
3 females, 2 males – ages 60-69
1 male – age 70-79
1 female, 1 male – ages 80-89
Of the 104 total cases, eight are active (as of November 2). Atchison County’s positivity rate from October 22 – 28 is 11.3%.
11-2-20
FATALITIES 1
ACTIVE CASES 8
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 95
TOTAL CASES 104
MALE 45
FEMALE 59
UNDER 20 YEARS 11
21-29 YEARS 10
30-39 YEARS 9
40-49 YEARS 8
50-59 YEARS 22
60-69 YEARS 22
70-79 YEARS 12
80+ YEARS 10