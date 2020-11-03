The Atchison County Health Department reports that the county has passed 100 cases of COVID-19. There were 14 new cases in the last week (October 26 – November 2) and the county is now at 104 total cases. The breakdown of the newest cases includes:

1 male – age 0-9

1 female – age 10-19

1 male – age 30-39

2 females – ages 40-49

1 female – age 50-59

3 females, 2 males – ages 60-69

1 male – age 70-79

1 female, 1 male – ages 80-89

Of the 104 total cases, eight are active (as of November 2). Atchison County’s positivity rate from October 22 – 28 is 11.3%.

11-2-20

FATALITIES 1

ACTIVE CASES 8

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 95

TOTAL CASES 104

MALE 45

FEMALE 59

UNDER 20 YEARS 11

21-29 YEARS 10

30-39 YEARS 9

40-49 YEARS 8

50-59 YEARS 22

60-69 YEARS 22

70-79 YEARS 12

80+ YEARS 10