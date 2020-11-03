Rock Port has two cross country runners heading to state competition this weekend. They are Aubrey Watkins, at top, and Caleb Lucas, above. (Dana Zembles photos)

East Atchison has four cross country runners heading to state competition this weekend. They include, from left to right (pictured with Coach Kameron Schieffer, middle), Daniel Lesher, Jordan Graf, Hunter Bennett, and Hayleigh Vinzant. (Jennifer Lesher photo)

Brooklyn Wennihan, above, and Lucas Joesting, below, finished in the top 25 of the District race. Brooklyn placed 16th with a time of 26:32.10 and Lucas finished in 23rd place with a time of 22:18.90. (Dana Zembles photos)

Atchison County high school cross country runners competed in the Class 1, District 8 meet Saturday, October 31, at Platte Ridge Park in Platte City, Missouri. Several Rock Port and East Atchison runners qualified for state with their district finishes: girls – 3rd, Aubrey Watkins (RP), 22:50.40; 12th, Hayleigh Vinzant (EA), 25:30.70; and boys – 8th, Caleb Lucas (RP), 19:26.30; 9th, Jordan Graf (EA), 19:55.00; 11th, Hunter Bennett (EA) 20:14.80; and 12th, Daniel Lesher (EA), 20:15.70.

The East Atchison boys’ and girls’ teams also finished third overall. Other Atchison County competitors included: girls – 16th, Brooklyn Wennihan (EA), 26:32.10; 26th, Lexi Bywater (EA), 28:53.10; 30th, Jaecey Hill (EA), 31:56; and 35th, Trinity Wooten (EA), 40:18.90; and boys – 23rd, Lucas Joesting (EA), 22:18.90; 28th, Matthew Driskell (EA), 22:48; 34th, Thomas Danielson (EA), 24:13.20; 36th, Trulin Pankau (RP), 24:43.80; 41st, Bannack Skillen (RP), 26:44.70; and 43rd, Jaden Clark (EA), 28.20.70.

Cross country runners will compete at the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s State Meet Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia, Missouri. Girls run at 1:30 p.m. and boys run at 4:00 p.m. Spectator arrival time is 1:00 p.m. for the girls’ race and 3:30 p.m. for the boys’ race. Spectator tickets must be obtained in advance. Good luck to all Atchison County competitors!