A two-vehicle accident occurred on I-29 northbound at the 105 mile-marker two miles south of Rock Port, Missouri, October 23, 2020. At 8:30 p.m., a 2017 Ford 150 and a 2005 Honda Pilot were both traveling northbound when the Ford struck the rear driver’s side of the Honda. The Ford traveled off the east side of the road and into some trees, coming to rest on its wheels facing north. The Honda came to a controlled stop on the northbound shoulder of I-29.

The driver of the Ford, Daniel J. Forrest, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, and the driver of the Honda, Justin T. Rayburn, 40, of Oakland, Nebraska, were both wearing their safety belts and suffered only minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and released. Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris, who was assisted by Trooper V.P. Wiley, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rock Port Fire Department.