Cindy, J.B., and Aliyah Pearce provided goodies and treats at the Fairfax Trunk-or-Treat at the park on Halloween.

Kaylyn and Everly Sander, Tammy Sly and Rhett Murphy, and Kourtney and Knox Murphy walk through Fairfax City Park during the Fairfax Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by the Fairfax Optimist Club.

Rodney and Sandi Wilmes provide goodies from the trunk of their vehicle during the Fairfax Trunk-or-Treat. The Fairfax Optimist Club hosted the event in the city park. The club provided hot dogs and drinks and many locals set up candy stations in the park or handed out goodies from the back of their decorated vehicles.

Children of all ages dressed up for the trunk-or-treat, held on Halloween in the Fairfax City Park.

Addy Giddinge was one of the youngsters who participated in the Fairfax Trunk-or-Treat at the park on Halloween.

Abbi and Emmett Umbarger had a blast at the Fairfax Trunk-or-Treat.

Marley Eyman enjoyed the Fairfax Optimist Club’s Trunk-or-Treat at the park on Halloween.