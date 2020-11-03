Freezing rain and snow made for some treacherous driving conditions Sunday night into Monday morning, October 25 and 26, 2020, in Atchison County. Several slide-offs and one major accident occurred.

The injury accident took place at 12:10 a.m. October 26, 2020, on I-29 northbound at the 115.6 mile-marker one mile east of Watson, Missouri, in Atchison County. A 2005 Ford F150 was northbound on the interstate when it began sliding on the ice covered roadway. The Ford traveled off the west side of the road and overturned, coming to rest in the median on its top facing south. The driver, Alexander M. Cruzpagan, 28, of Lincoln, Nebraska, suffered moderate injuries (he was wearing a seat belt) and was transported by Atchison-Holt ambulance to George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa. The pick-up was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Port Police Department, and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.