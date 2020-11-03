The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 23, 2020, by Robert Apperson to Gary Brownfield for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 2, Original Plat, South Blanchard, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 23, 2020, by Forest and Sharon Alderman to Kylie Wallace for Block 12, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 26, 2020, by Greg Whitlock to Brianna Gutierrez for Block 25, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 27, 2020, by Linda Lee to Lee Family Trust for land in Sections 3 and 4, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 28, 2020, by Kay Cofer, W. Mark and Shelly Cofer, and Michelle and Douglas Bliss, to Clark and Kay Cofer Farms, LLC, for land in Section 1, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed October 28, 2020, by Willis Mark Cofer and Dana Michelle Bliss, Co-Trustees of the Clark and Kay Irrevocable Family Trust, to Clark and Kay Cofer Farms, LLC, for land in Section 1, Township 63, Range 40, and Section 36, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed October 28, 2020, by Mark Cofer and Michelle Bliss, Co-Successor Trustees of the Willis Clark Cofer Trust, to Clark and Kay Cofer Farms, LLC, for land in Section 36, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed October 28, 2020, by Kay Cofer, Trustee of the Kay Cofer Trust, to Clark and Kay Cofer Farms, LLC, for land in Section 11, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 28, 2020, by Clark and Kay Cofer Farms, LLC, to Cofer Bliss Farms, LLC, for land in Section 11, Township 64, Range 40; Section 13, Township 64, Range 40; and Section 1, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 28, 2020, by Clark and Kay Cofer Farms, LLC, to Cofer Family Farms, LLC, for land in Section 1, Township 63, Range 40, and Section 36, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.