This truck is similar to the one stolen in Tarkio either Halloween night or early Sunday morning, November 1.

The Tarkio Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle in Tarkio. Sometime between the hours of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, to roughly 8:00 a.m. Sunday, November 1, a white pickup truck owned by Bob Smith was stolen from in front of his house on the 700th block of North 7th Street in Tarkio. The truck had veterans handicap plates and a black tarp over the bed (however those could have been removed by now). There is also some rust over the back tires.

Anyone with information regarding any suspicious activity near the area or anyone who observed strange or unusual vehicles in the area during that time frame are urged to call the Tarkio Police Department at 660-736-5522 to aid in the investigation.