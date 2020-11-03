The Tarkio Halloween Parade was held Saturday, October 31, and was hosted by the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department.

Infant to Twelve Months: Daxon Perry, Skyler Alsup, and Leightyn Laur

Thirteen Months to Two Years: Scarlett Miller, Crew Martin, and Leevi Driskell

Winners of the High School & Adults category was Sabrina Wright. Tyler Teel and Shelby Wiley are not pictured.

Three Years through Preschool: M.S., Dexter Miller, and Bennett Peregrine

Kindergarten to Second Grade: Portia Ingram, Cayson Martin, and Jorja Peregrine

Sixth through Eighth Grade: Danika Agnew, Jonas Hurst, and Isaac Vette

Groups: Brecklynn Lopez, Nora and Cohen Lundquist; Teagan Taylor, Makenna Caudill, Kinsley Merriweather, and Brilee Slemp; and Jayme and Camden McEnaney

Third through Fifth Grade: Landon Driskell, Keely Bredensteiner, and Quad Klosek (holding Channing Willis)

Pets: Shep, Gordon Ramsey, Cooper, and Lily