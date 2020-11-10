Atchison County citizens should exercise caution when contacted by contractors and/or businesses which are not locally owned. There have been reports lately of local senior citizens being scammed. This includes workers who promise to do a job at a low price, such as tree cutting or asphalt application, or telephone solicitations requesting money.

If you have an elderly family member, please remind them of possible scams.

If you suspect a problem, please call the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office at 660-744-6271.