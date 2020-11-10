November 16, 1945

• Election of Ellwood S. Madden of Red Wing, Minnesota, to the position of head coach and director of physical education at Tarkio College has been announced. Mr. Madden is to begin his duties here December 1.

• On exhibition at the Farmers and Valley Bank is a United States Navy Mark 1 (one man) life raft, the property of Joseph Stevenson, who was a lieutenant in air sea rescue work in the Pacific before his recent release from duty and return to Tarkio.

• A group of neighbors shucked corn Monday northeast of Tarkio at the farm known as the old Amick place for Mr. and Mrs. Robert Donaldson. Mr. Donaldson is giving up farming because of ill health. Lunch was prepared and served at noon by several of the neighboring women. An auction will take place at the farm November 17, offering several cows, horses, hogs, farm implements, white rabbits, and a variety of household goods.

November 19, 1970

• After repeatedly flushing out pheasants for her master, Richard R. Oswald, whose shots kept missing the birds, Goldie the golden labrador got tired of his failures so she took matters into her own hands, or should we say jaws. When Richard sent Goldie into a weed patch for another try, Goldie came out with a healthy, young male pheasant in her mouth and meekly handed the bird to her master. Richard said she didn’t show much enthusiasm for the pat on the head for the gift of the pheasant. She was thoroughly disgusted with the human method of hunting pheasants.

• Up to Tuesday noon, 138 deer had been checked at the official check station at the Taylor Produce in Rock Port. The largest of these animals taken by firearms was a buck that weighed 217 pounds field dressed that was taken by Russell Shinpoch of Tarkio in the area near Westboro.

• No expense has been spared according to a member of the Tarkio Chamber of Commerce in securing a highly trained turkey which will fly over the Tarkio business district tomorrow dropping specially marked eggs. The big bird will probably make several flights as $100 worth of certificates will be exchanged at the Cable TV office for the eggs. The certificates may be redeemed at participating Chamber merchants for merchandise.

November 16, 1995

• Several community members will be presenting “Stakeout on Main Street” November 18 and 19. Money raised at the event will go toward publishing Claude Templeton’s “Teller Tells.” The books will be sold at cost or below cost and Tarkio Community Betterment will donate that money to the pool.

• The 8th annual Business and Professional Women (BPW) Christmas Tree and Craft Show was held November 12 at the Community Building in Tarkio. Over 300 people attended the event, which showcased crafts from Tarkio, Fairfax, Maryville, Westboro, and Rock Port, Missouri, as well as Clarinda, Iowa.