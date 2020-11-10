The Fairfax FCCLA Chapter is collecting donations of cleaning supplies, paper products, and personal hygiene products for C.A.R.E, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, of Atchison County. Please join their efforts. All donations are greatly appreciated. You can drop off your items in the FCS building or inside the front north door of the school in the box.

Donated items need to be new and unopened. Due to COVID, FCCLA is not taking clothing, blankets, etc. Items will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. on November 20, 2020. Cleaning supplies include laundry detergent, toilet bowl cleaner, multipurpose cleaner, disinfectant wipes, and dish soap. Paper products include toilet paper, paper towels, and Kleenex. Hygiene products include shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion, bar soap, toothpaste and toothbrush, combs, brushes, deodorant, razors, hand sanitizer and hand soap.