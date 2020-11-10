November 16, 1945

• Harvey and Bion Schooler have purchased the 640-acre farm known as the Yuba New place, south of Dotham. The farm is one of the best improved in that community.

• Aunt Jemima of pancake fame will come direct from Chicago Saturday to bake and serve hot cakes at the Hunter grocery store in Fairfax. Her coming to town is quite an unusual event for a city the size of Fairfax for she makes only two appearances in the Kansas City district this year. It was necessary for Mrs. Hunter to contract for her services more than a year ago in order to be assured of a visit this year, for most of her time is spent in the east.

• Dwight Sliger, who just recently became a Fairfax citizen, has decided to solve his own housing problem by building. He has purchased a lot with 100 foot front from Miss Laura Bell, in northeast Fairfax, and will start construction of a residence soon. V.V. Seymour has purchased the lots of Mrs. R.W. Holt, which are located west of the Schooler Funeral home, and expects to build a home on them next year.

November 19, 1970

• Mrs. Wm. M. Sly received a 20-year pin in recognition of her service to the American Cancer Society in Atchison County. Richard Knox, field representative for Northwest Missouri, was in Fairfax for the presentation at the regular meeting of the Atchison County Chapter Tuesday evening, November 10, at the Presbyterian Church.

• Jack Snider, director of the Nebraska University marching band, will be the visiting clinician at the annual county band day and mass concert next Monday evening at the Fairfax school. He will be accompanied by a brass ensemble group which will perform at the evening concert and members will also assist individuals and groups during the day’s training.

• A combine in a 40-acre field on the Glenn Bargman farm was extensively damaged before daylight Wednesday morning when a man working for him accidently drove Glenn’s pickup truck into the machine, ruining the radiator of the combine and damaging the truck.

November 16, 1995

• Rev. Steve Pinnell is the new minister at the United Methodist Church in Fairfax. Rev. Pinnell and his family, including wife, Sandra, and children Lindy, Lisa, and Jimmy, are from Brookfield.

• Even though there was no election, the Kiwanis Club held their pancake and ham dinner last Tuesday. Rev. Allan Bash, minister at the Fairfax Christian Church, was the pancake flipper for the day.