November 9, 1945

• Ray Clark, war correspondent of radio station WOW of Omaha, will appear at the Memorial Building Tuesday evening, November 20, under the auspices of the Community Club. Clark, who recently returned from Tokyo, will relate his experiences and give his impressions of the war in the Pacific. He arrived at Omaha with a squadron of B-29s, including the B-29 “City of Omaha,” which is the ship with which he flew when he made the first direct broadcast to American radio listeners by NBC on an actual bomb run over the Japanese mainland July 28.

• Charlie Cox, who advertised in last week’s Mail for information leading to the recovery of a cast-iron urn carried away by Halloween pranksters got back his urn. The urn was found in Tarkio, Missouri.

• A dance sponsored by the Ralph Greer Post of the American Legion will be held Friday, November 16, at the Memorial Building in Rock Port. Music will be provided by Johnnie Cox and his 14-piece dance band. The legion is sponsoring a series of dances during the fall and winter using only the best dance bands to be had.

November 12, 1970

• R. D. Cooper & Sons Roofing, Falls City, Nebraska, began work on the new roof for the Memorial Building in Rock Port on Monday, November 9. The contract, which calls for a complete new roof, was for $3,647.

• The Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire inside the rendering vat at Missouri Beef Packers at 11:20 p.m. October 31. According to the report, the employees were in the process of cleaning the vat when a fire broke out inside the boiler. The fire was very hot and burned insulation off many steam and water lines before it was brought under control.

• There will be 40 Thanksgiving turkeys given away in Rock Port Friday, November 20, between 1 and 4 p.m. on Main Street. The turkey giveaway is sponsored by the 64 members of the Chamber of Commerce and 13 non-member merchants.

November 9, 1995

• Last Sunday, Steve Joesting caught a 7 1/2 pound, 22-inch-long large mouth bass in a farm pond.

• Mr. and Mrs. Evan Sutter of Rock Port will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on November 12 with a family gathering. They were married on November 14, 1935, by Reverend McConnell at the Lutheran parsonage in Rock Port. They have two sons, Ronald and Herbert.

• Building Inspector Jim Hughes informed the Rock Port Board of Adjustment that there was a request for a variance from the owners of the Family Services facility located on the northeast corner of Main and Grant streets. The plan is to construct a 15’x62’4” addition to the north side of the present structure. This addition would extend into the second lot. Because these lots are presently separate properties, Mr. Hughes could not issue their building permit. The County Assessor will combine these two lots into one property in January, 1996. The board elected to deny the granting of this variance.