Submitted by

Monica M. Bailey,

Executive Director

Atchison County Development Corporation’s annual county-wide, shop local celebration is an all-day event, with participating locations staying open until 8:00 p.m. The more stores you support, the more chances you have to win!

Passports will be available at the following participating locations that day: 1887 Bar and Grill*, Alma’s Herbs, Burlap & Bows*, Casey’s-Rock Port, Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary Gift Shop, Daybreak Café, Do It Best, Ella&Grey*, Flower Mill*, Food Country, Groovy’s Cuts & Tees (Designs by Deb Hecker Johnson, Plexus with Tiffany Johnson), Groovy’s Grub, Hidden Beauty* (Ashlynn Meyer Designs*), Hy-Vee, Iguanas Baja, Katie’s Jewelry Box, KG Buds, MDT Woodworks*, Midwest Chic Boutique*, Midwest Data Smart Store, A Perfect 10, Quilted Farm, Quilters Boutique, Sew It Seams, Stoner Drug, Tarkio Avalanche, Torrey Pines-Fairfax, Torrey Pines-Tarkio, A Touch of Glass, Trail’s End, The Walnut Shop, and Wynn Dixee Glass.

When you make a purchase at a participating location during our #ShopAC event, your passport will be marked by a store employee. That purchase will earn an entry into the drawing for one of five $100 gift certificates to an Atchison County business of your choice. In order to be entered in the drawing, passports must be returned to any participating business by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.

We encourage all shoppers to abide by safety guidelines set forth by each store, but given COVID concerns this year, some individuals may still be uncomfortable joining this event. In this case, we encourage you to place an online order that day with any of our participating retailers who offer this service (those marked with an *). Online orders will also enter you into the $100 gift certificate drawing. If you are unable to support our stores in person or online that day, you may call our office between 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. with your name and phone number to be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to an Atchison County store of your choice.

Thank you for thinking AC first this gift-giving season and always!