The Tarkio FFA Chapter held a canned food drive November 2-6. Donations are being matched through a grant through the Missouri FFA that the chapter received and also matched again by the Tarkio FFA Chapter. All non-perishable items will be donated to the Tarkio Food Pantry.

Tarkio High School collected 724 items and Tarkio Elementary collected 1,229 items for a grand total of 1,953 items. Thanks to all of the students and families that helped to make this a success!