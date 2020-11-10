The Flower Mill held its annual holiday open house this past weekend.

Kara Vette takes a look at the holiday decorations at The Flower Mill’s open house. Customers who attended registered for the chance to win prizes. Winners included Dianna Hawkins, Lea Anne Miller, Barb Fisher, Emmett Reeves, Holden Bruce, Shelby McCartney, Robin Salfrank, Trudy Baker, Landon Mitchell, Charlotte Wright, Jackie Martin, Amanda Vette, Cathy Lesher, Kali Dick, and Angelina Whitaker.

Bella Hurst is pictured preparing a specialty drink at “The Buttercup,” a new feature at The Flower Mill.