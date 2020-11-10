The Westboro Lions Club is serving the community with food November 14, 2020, at the fire station in Westboro, Missouri.

A Hunter’s Breakfast will be served that morning from 7:00-10:00 a.m. for all the local hunters. Dine in or get your plates to go. Money raised from the dinner will go toward Lions’ projects.

Later that morning and afternoon, the Lions and Helping Hands Family will host a Meat-A-Plenty Fundraiser. From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., enjoy an unlimited buffet of meats and side dishes that are guaranteed to satisfy. Food insecurity is a big problem for people in Atchison County, Missouri, and other places the Westboro Lions Club serves (Rorkes Drift, South Africa). The Westboro Lions Club and Helping Hands Family will be using all funds raised from this dinner to purchase food every month for the next year to feed the hungry. Take the opportunity to dine on delicious food while helping raise funds for those in need.

We live in an amazing country with an abundance of food like no other country in the world. Yet, we have people in Atchison County that face uncertainty of food from week to week. The local food pantries and Community Services do what they can to meet the needs of low income households in Atchison County, but it is always a struggle from month to month. The Westboro Lions Club has developed a passion for addressing food insecurity in Atchison County. Since July 16, the Westboro Lions Club has delivered 300 dozen eggs, 105 five-pound bags of potatoes, 75 chicken breasts, 123 loaves of bread, 60 cans of green beans, and 45 tubs of cottage cheese to these community services. The Westboro Lions Club wants to continue to provide food all year long and help fill the gap.