The following cases were heard in Atchison County Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron November 5, 2020, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

UMB Bank, N.A. vs. Tabitha R. Brown – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst and case is continued. Civil Setting scheduled for December 17, 2020.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Mary J. Driskell – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Jones, the defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and judgment by default is granted in the amount requested in the petition filed. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $6,486.68 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Discover Bank vs. David S. Glidden – Hearing on Contract-Other. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst and case continued. Court Trial scheduled for December 3, 2020.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Robert Harber – Civil Setting in Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Jones, the defendant appears in person and doesn’t dispute liability and consents to judgment in the amount requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant on two counts for a total of $1,577.41 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. A stay of execution is granted with payments to be made. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Chad J. Sillers vs. Jordan R. Hughes – Trial Setting on Adult Abuse Stalking.

Travis L. Holmes vs. Sarah N. Johnson – Case Review on Paternity.

Cavalary SPV I, LLC vs. Stephanie R. Litherbury – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Civil Setting scheduled for December 17, 2020.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Roger W. Murry Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Jones, the defendants fails to appear but agent appears and judgment by default is granted in the amount requested in the petition filed. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants in the total amount of $1,171.00 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. A stay of execution is granted with payments to be made. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendants.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Donald Stanford – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Consent Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the total amount of $29,687.06 with the principal amount to bear interest at the rate of 9.0000% per annum. A stay of execution is granted for 90 days. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Alanna N. Caufield vs. Dalton W. Stone – Trial Setting on Motion to Modify Paternity.

State vs. Scott E. Brion – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree. Setting – Preliminary Hearing scheduled for January 14, 2021. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and with attorney, Richard Euler.

State vs. McKale Scott Burke – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Made U-Turn/Left Turn On Divided Hwy. Not At Intersection/Interchange/Any Signed Location-Cause Immediate Threat Of Accident. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for January 14, 2021.

State vs. McKale Scott Burke – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for appearance. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for January 14, 2021.

State vs. McKale Scott Burke – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for appearance January 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Timothy B. Clark – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Distribution Of A Controlled Substance In A Protected Location, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less – Prior Drug Offense, and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense. Arraignment scheduled for December 8, 2020.

State vs. Timothy Blaine Clark – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Stealing – Controlled Substance/Meth Manufacturing Material and Stealing. Arraignment scheduled for December 8, 2020.

State vs. Luis Roberto Conejo Armenta – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for December 3, 2020.

State vs. Glenn Matthew Cruse – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $279.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Glenn Matthew Cruse – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor for Operating Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $382.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY PROVIDE FINGERPRINTS.

State vs. Latonya Dawson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Initial Appearance scheduled for November 19, 2020.

State vs. Maci Mae Drenth – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $334.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Michael Dillon Eddlemon – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision, Kidnapping – 3rd Degree, and Trespassing – 2nd Degree. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for November 19, 2020.

State vs. Matthew J. Fanning – Disposition Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI. Defendant previously pleaded guilty and filed email waiving appearance. Court accepts as to sentencing Fined $500.00 and costs.

State vs. Melvin Michael Fields – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for November 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel. Defendant awaiting PD eligibility determination. Defendant directed to report to ACSO to be fingerprinted.

State vs. Michael E. Flewelling – Counsel Status Hearing on Conservation Violation 5220006: Possess Resident Permits While Having Resident Privileges From Another State. Fined $199.50.

State vs. Jonah Gaston Gould – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $279.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Steven Michael Green – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $334.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Daniel Averil Gunderson – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Causing An Immediate Threat Of Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and with attorney, Mark Campbell. Case set for December 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Amy Brynn Hamilton – Arraignment on Felony Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person, DWI – Habitual Offender, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More), Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer, Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection, Failed To Yield To Emergency Vehicle Sounding Siren And Displaying Red/Blue Light, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Failed To Signal/Gave Improper Signal When Stopping/Turning Left Or Right, and Car/Motorcycle/Truck Under 18,000 Lbs. Followed Another Vehicle Too Closely. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by attorney, Richard Euler. Setting – Preliminary Hearing scheduled for January 14, 2021.

State vs. Dalicia D. Hampton – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A.Hurst. Defendant appears in person and files waiver of assistance of counsel and plea of guilty, pursuant to plea agreement. Plea agreement approved. Fined $200.00 and costs.

State vs. Charles Phillip Hoss – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $259.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Kyle F. Huffman – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony.

State vs. Marquise Daray Jackson – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Formal arraignment is waived. Defendant is advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Plea of Not Guilty is entered. Case continued to December 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting. Defendant directed to report to ACSO to be fingerprinted.

State vs. Paris Lenail Jones – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Keep Proper/Made False Motor Carrier Driver’s Record-Exceeded Maximum Driving Time. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $383.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Nyayien Pajok Koang – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and files waiver of assistance of counsel and plea of guilty, pursuant to plea agreement. Plea agreement approved. Fined $300.00 and costs.

State vs. Augustine Medina – Arraignment on Felony DWI – Persistent Offender and Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection. Case called, State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and with attorney, Robert Sundell. Defendant acknowledges receipt of a copy of Complaint. Formal Arraignment is waived. Defendant is advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Plea of Not Guilty is entered. Setting – Preliminary Hearing scheduled for December 3, 2020.

State vs. Robin Sue Moore – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket.

State vs. Robin Sue Moore – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Demontre Tyrell Nicholas – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Refused To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $409.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Demontre Tyrell Nicholas – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $1,255.50, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Tyler Alan Quick – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Paul A. Raphael – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Keep Proper/Made False Motor Carrier Driver’s Record-Exceeded Maximum Driving Time. Fined $105.50.

State vs. Paul A. Raphael – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond Amount: $409.00, Bond Text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Ethan Hall Walters – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Fined $240.50.

State vs. Jordan Scott Utech – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree (Two Counts) and Stealing – $750 Or More (Two Counts). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by attorney, Richard Euler. Case set for November 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing. Defendant’s appearance is waived.

Bryan C. Harris vs. Sara N. O’Flaherty – Show Cause Hearing on Child Protection Act.

