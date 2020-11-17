The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, November 5, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby; and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month-end reports were reviewed and approved.

Clerk Taylor reported that Atchison County election went extremely smoothly with a 72.85% voter turnout.

The commission reviewed a notice from Missouri Rural Services Corp. stating that if the liability and property policy were renewed it would contain an exclusion of cyber security and communicable disease. The commission contacted Midwest Data Center to see how their cyber security coverage protected the county.

The commissioners went to inspect roads in the Outlaw Project area.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Commission met on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month-end reports were reviewed and approved.

Clerk Taylor reported that Atchison County election results were certified on Friday, November 6. A record of the results will be attached to the record.

Appointments were made to the Industrial Development Authority as follows: Lori Seymour and Roger Martin were appointed to each serve a renewed two-year term and Bob Alldredge was appointed to serve a renewed four-year term.

Clerk Taylor reported that each year the county must decide how the 4% County Employee Retirement Fund (CERF) will be allocated, either as an employee deduction or paid by the county. It was implemented in 2002 for all employees hired after a certain date. From that time forward it has been paid by the employee. If the employee leaves county employment before they are vested, it is either returned to them or they can roll it over into another retirement fund. Following discussion the commissioners voted to continue with the current allocation where the employee makes the 4% contribution. Clerk Taylor will notify CERF.

Louis Feldman was in to update the commissioners on the Outlaw Project. He reported the project is behind schedule and construction will not be complete by December 31, 2020, as they had originally anticipated. COVID-19 has caused a significant delay in the ability to get turbine blades. The 31 smaller turbines are up and operational and hopes are that 46-52 will be up and operational by December 31, 2020, to transfer to Ameren. After that it will be a rolling accrual with a weekly transfer to Ameren until the project is fully complete. Clerk Taylor discussed the need to file a construction extension. Mr. Feldman and Clerk Taylor agreed to contact the attorneys to get the documents completed.

At 11:00 a.m. the commissioners met with Dr. Aron Burke, Health Director; Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Administrator; Sheriff Dennis Martin; and Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director. Also present for the meeting was Betsy Bruce, a medical student studying under Dr. Burke. Julie, who was present via Zoom, told the commission there are currently 142 cases in Atchison County with 30 being active. Five additional cases were reported during the meeting, bringing the active count to 35. Julie reported that the Health Department is struggling to keep up with the contact tracing. Adding to the problem is that many citizens are being tested out of the county. Those results go to that county’s health department and that creates a serious lag in notifying the close contacts to the positive case in Atchison County.

Dr. Burke reported that they have a huge need for rapid tests to provide results with a short amount of time. The commissioners will work with Emergency Management Director Wiley to collect information to get to the Governor’s office, as well as Senator Hegeman and Representative Andrews, about the need for these tests. Dr. Burke also expressed his concerns about the number of patient rooms available, not only in Fairfax but in Omaha, Lincoln, and Kansas City. All this information will be relayed to the Governor’s office.

An urgent public service message will go out in the November 12 issue of the Atchison County Mail urging everyone to wear a mask when they will be within six feet of someone and to wash hands and surfaces frequently. In addition, they encourage all businesses to implement cleaning of surface procedures that were in place early on, but that have since been relaxed.

Dr. Burke will put a verbal public service message, via CODE RED and social media at the end of the week.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.