The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed November 6, 2020, by Stephanie Jakub to Jeff Jakub for all of Lot 7, Country View Subdivision in Section 26, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 6, 2020, by Keith Rebel and Dianna O’Connell to Sonam Prestyly for Lot 5, Block 4, Third Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed November 6, 2020, by Derek Hogue to Tracy and Terry Whitaker for Lots 7 and 8, Block 6, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 9, 2020, by Michael and Nancy Harrington and Linda and Ernie Howell to Lisa England for Lot 31, Fifth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 10, 2020, by Charles and Shirley Beck to Gregory Beck and Randall Beck for Lot 1, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 10, 2020, by Randy Graybill to Kymberly Lyons for Lot 12, Block 12, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 12, 2020, by Edna Perry to Shelley Eaton, William Freeman and Jason Perry for land in Section 33, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.