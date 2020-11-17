So far this season, the biggest buck (by points) we’ve seen harvested in Atchison County is this trophy 18-pointer, shot by Allen Wennihan of Tarkio.

Jeremiah Riggins of Tarkio shot a monster, 14-point buck this past weekend. Its gross score was 182 1/2 inches.

Bridget Stillwell of Tarkio harvested this great 9-point buck.

Aricin Weber of Rock Port shot an 8-point buck Saturday, November 14, on the first day of deer firearms season. (Weber photo)

Katrina Stillwell of Tarkio harvested this large 8-pointer.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 80,525 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season November 14 and 15. Of the 80,525 deer harvested, 48,695 were antlered bucks, 6,867 were button bucks, and 24,963 were does.

Last year, hunters checked 88,760 deer during the opening weekend of the 2019 November portion of firearms deer season.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

MDC noted that poor weather during much of the weekend affected this year’s harvest total. In many areas of the state, hunters dealt with rainy conditions on Saturday, particularly during the morning. Although rain moved out by Sunday, hunters were greeted by strong, gusty winds for most of the day.

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through November 24. Archery season resumes November 25 through January 15, 2021. The late youth portion runs November 27-29. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs December 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion December 26 through January 5, 2021.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXv.