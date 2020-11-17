The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of November 16-22.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, etc., in addition to the work listed below.

Route 46 – Drainage work at Route N, Nov. 16 – 20

Routes B, C, T and CC – Pothole patching, Nov. 16 – 20